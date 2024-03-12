A real originality that is now available for purchase on free mobile

Free Mobile subscribers and non-subscribers can now opt for originality and treat themselves to a new flashing phone: The Nothing Phone (2a). This is the end of the pre-order.

Introduced on February 5 and immediately launched for pre-order, the new Nothing Phone (2a) is coming to the first free mobile subscribers today. The operator now offers this new original model for purchase with its design and its functionalities such as its LED that flashes on the back for specific instructions or its innovative in-house interface.

Offered in two colors Black and White with 256 GB storage, this mid-range smartphone is priced at €399 for cash purchase. The operator allows payments of up to 24 months, thanks to its rental purchase option, Free Flex. You pay €99 when ordering then €10.99/month, with a purchase option for €36. However, if you connect with your free mobile credentials, you can pay €49 at the time of ordering then €12.99/month.

With the first model launching in 2022, the brand is no stranger to the smartphone world. The manufacturer claims that the ambition is to “remove all barriers between people and technology”. With this in mind, the devices developed are designed to be intuitive, well-made, yet quite affordable. In terms of performance, the model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G processor with 12 GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery and a screen refresh rate of 210 Hz. On the photography side, we can count on a dual sensor 50 MP in comparison. 32 MP for selfies.

The phone (2a) is the first smartphone to feature a 90° unibody case that wraps around the edges to create a new perspective in phone design, while seamlessly integrating the dual camera module. In fact, the brand has paid special attention to the design of its smartphones. Free also signed an exclusive partnership with the brand and presented the model as a French exclusive on March 8 at its concept store at Station F in Paris. On this occasion, 100 collector packs were put on sale, including a protective shell screen-printed with the name of the event, not forgetting the phone (2a), Nothing Ear Bluetooth headphones (Stick) and a numbered card signed by the founder Carl. Pei is also the co-founder of OnePlus.

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website