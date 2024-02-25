“A quarter of food prices to fall in March”

Dominique Schelcher Le Figaro was a guest of the economic program “Esprit d’entreprise” of the TV ÃŽle-de-France channel.

Following the just concluded commercial negotiations between manufacturers and mass retailers, “Food prices will come down by a quarter from March“Esprit d’entreprise”, affirmed Dominique Schellcher, CEO of SystèmeÂ U, on the set of the economic program of Channel LeÂ FigaroÂ TV ÃŽle-de-France. For us, that includes wheat-based foods, crisps, but also products from the drugstore, perfumery and hygiene world.” On the other hand, prices of dairy products should increase slightly, Because we have accepted the increase in raw materials

Although the deadline was shortened this year, discussions between distributors and multinationals were not easy. On average, there was a point of difference between price hike demands from multinationals, especially foreign companies, and SMEs.says the manager of the cooperative distribution group, which brings together 1,700 stores.

Visiting farmers who come to inspect the French original

At the center of news with the opening of the Agricultural Show from Saturday, the EGalim law, which aims to guarantee farmers a minimum income, will soon be strengthened with a new text introduced by Summer. “I request the removal of option 3 in the EGAlim law, which allows 70% of producers to not play the transparency game.Dominik defends Shelcher. Because it allows them to provide accounts with a commission certificate showing that they are in good faith, without detailing all their figures.

Leclerc, like Carrefour or Casino, fourth in the sector with a 12% market share and a turnover of 30 billion euros (including fuel sales), suffers from the control of its headquarters in the Bercy Islands. “As we speak, there is no approval for SystÃ¨meÂ U, but I think we need to have a scapegoat of the situation”, he says. In recent days, the stores have also received visits from farmers coming to inspect the French origin of the products. The products of the SystèmeÂ U distributor brand, which represent a third of its sales, are produced by 80% of French SMEs, assures the manager.

Pointed by some to join the shopping centers in the Netherlands and Switzerland, Dominik Schellcher defends himself. “In this context of globalization and against hard discount stores that don’t play by the same rules, we have no choice.That explains. Other European cooperatives, such as family groups such as Esselunga, were necessary to negotiate with multinationals mediated by the country.

First born as a grocery store, System U, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, is the oldest player in food distribution in the country. “There’s still this logic of being independent while chaining together to become stronger The joy of Dominique Scheltcher. Successive crises have proven that we are a highly resilient business with a future. Our mission will always be to make connections between citizens, proximity and service meaningful in our businesses, in a world that sometimes moves too fast.”