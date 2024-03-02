A promising approach: a drug that helps reduce the presence of “permanent pollutants” in the blood

Treatment against cholesterol makes it possible to reduce the amount of “permanent pollutants” (PFAS) in the blood by 60% in three months, according to a clinical trial conducted in Denmark, a project manager explained on Thursday.

“The treatment effect results in a 63% reduction (in levels) in plasma, which corresponds to a drop of about 3% associated with the passage of time and 60% due to treatment”Morten Linhart, a doctor at Holbeck Hospital west of Copenhagen, told AFP.

A promising path

In other words, according to a study published in the scientific journal, with this treatment – cholestyramine – the blood gets rid of pollutants 20 times faster without intervention. Environment International.

According to the researchers, this is a promising way for people who have been exposed to high doses, because these substances, which tend to accumulate in the body, can be harmful to health, for example by reducing the immune response. For vaccination, because of the effect on cholesterol or being associated with cancer or obesity.

Side effects?

“If you continue to be exposed, I don’t think you need to do this treatment all the time because of the side effects.”That can manifest as a rash or abdominal pain, Linhart notes.

However, medicine helps to eliminate it “Feeling Poisoned” What people with high levels of pollutants may experience is welcome.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a large family of about 4,000 chemical compounds.

In Denmark, residents of Korsor (center) were contaminated with one of them, perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), linked to an increased risk of cancer and banned in Europe. Within this community, measured levels of PFOS are higher than normal (21 ng/mL) and a clinical trial was conducted on 45 residents, with a mean level of 191 ng/mL.

potential

Despite the small size of the group, the effect of the treatment, because it is so important, is undeniable, assures Mr. Lindhardt. However, there is no question of treating all people facing sky-high costs.

“The risk of side effects is so high, if we treat everyone, it will be a disaster”, he warns. He sees a “possible” For women of childbearing age, they cannot transmit these high levels of PFAS to their future child.

Caution remains in order

“It can break the chain of transmission to future generations”said the doctor. Caution is in order because if drug effects are documented in blood levels, it is unknown about kidney diseases or immune deficiencies, notes Mr. Linhart.