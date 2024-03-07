A prestigious university in the United States offers a 100% free virtual English course – Teach Me About Science

Nowadays, mastering a second language can open doors for you in both academic and professional fields, which is why most people train in a language other than their mother tongue, especially if it is English because of its importance worldwide.

This is especially important for all those looking for job opportunities in English-speaking countries, because, in addition to mastering this language, it is necessary to understand what the work environment is like in these places in order to develop adequately. Success

In this context, to help us in this issue, the University of Pennsylvania has launched a free virtual course through which it is possible to improve English language skills by addressing issues such as identifying the workplace in the global market, especially job search, application. and the interview process in the United States.

Thus, if you are interested in developing yourself in the United States labor market and want to know what the professional sector is like on this site, as well as what is the process of getting a job, we invite you to continue reading this article. Well, I am sure this course will be interesting for you.

What will I learn in the course?

A free virtual course taught by experts at the University of Pennsylvania is called “English for Career Development” (English for Professional Development), is found on the Coursera platform and, as the name suggests, its main objective is to train participants in the basic concepts of the labor market in the United States while at the same time improving your linguistic skills. In this language.

For this, the course is divided into five units, which are:

-Unit 1. Enter the labor market

-Unit 2. Syllabus

-Unit 3. Write a cover letter

-Unit 4. Networking

-Unit 5. Job Interview

Who is the course for and how is it delivered?

course”English for Career Development” is intended for all non-native English speakers who want to thrive in the job market of an English-speaking country, particularly the United States.

It has a duration of 40 hours and is in virtual mode with a flexible schedule, which means you can take each unit’s module at your own pace as you see fit.

How do I register for a course?

To sign up for a course, all you have to do is enter the link we provided below and then click on “Sign up for free”, when you do so, you will be asked to register with some on the Coursera platform. Basic information. Once you have this ready, you can select the “Complete Course without Certification” option to sign up for this training for free.

For more information about the course and to register, we recommend you visit: English for Career Development