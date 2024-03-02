A prayer for Justin Bieber and his wife? Hailey’s father shared this cryptic message

Concern has reigned among Bieber fans ever since Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin asked fans to keep the couple in their prayers.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber going through tough times? The model’s father, Stephen Baldwin, called on Christians in his community to pray for the couple. A cryptic message that raises concerns among fans. Moreover, this speech on social networks will upset his daughter and the singer’s wife from 2018.

Very specific request

“Christians, please, as you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to say a little prayer for them for wisdom, protection and drawing closer to the Lord,” influencer Victor Marks wrote on top of “Real.” Featuring Justin Bieber on guitar. The first request that he completes with the caption: “There are special challenges that are in a position of high visibility and even the enemy does not want them to come close to Jesus. » A publication shared by Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin on his Instagram account is

© Instagram @Victor Marx

Later her father remained silent, raising concern among the couple’s fans. For her part, Justin Bieber’s wife will criticize her father for going public with his private problems. The couple was recently photographed heading to church in Los Angeles, hours after this post.