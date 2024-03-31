A player becomes a psycho mantis in real life – LaPetitPelle Dessine jeuxvideo.com N°519

Between Larian’s statements, leaks from Microsoft and the technological revolution, the news is on fire. LPP pulls out his pencil!

The video game field is turbulent. Whether it’s the new ending announced for Baldur’s Gate 3, leaks of a possible new Xbox, and the first gaming experience under Neuralink, video games will be the talk of the town this Easter weekend. So much information that apparently did not escape Lapetitpelle.

End of Baldur’s Gate 3 or so

If There is no DLC planned for Baldur’s Gate 3, Sven Wink announced in an interview with IGN that he would continue to work on the title, and specifically the addition of a new evil ending. Including a dark urge background that adds a darker story, this new conclusion is for players ominous result.

Besides this new ending, the studio is still working Cross-platform mod support for the community. While there will still be updates, other than patches, no other new content is planned for the game.

Leaked at Microsoft

No Images of a possible new Xbox have just leaked onto the internet. If leak Microsoft general, last year, made public the company’s roadmap regarding its new console in preparation, the images that have just appeared contradict what we learned. The photos show the same console as the series Neglected by his record player, in a pure white hull. During the last leak, Microsoft announced that these are old plans and things have changed a lot since then. Saying so So these new photos should be taken with a grain of salt.

Telekinesis

Neuralink is a device envisioned by Elon Musk and his team, Aim to convert brain waves into digital information using implants. A true promise to improve lifestyles for people with reduced mobility, Noland, a 29-year-old quadriplegic patient, was able to play his favorite sports again.

If he had first impressed the scientific world by playing thought chess a week earlier, Noland can now spend the night playing Civilzation 6 or catching up with his family in Mario Kart. “I couldn’t believe that a week after I started using it I got another (…), it was crazy” he enthused. The brain chip is far from revealing all its secrets and we can bet that this is the first step towards Greater inclusiveness and autonomy for people with disabilities.