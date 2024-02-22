A passenger tries to open a plane door mid-flight in the US.

an airplane American Airlines The US Media reported that the flight to Chicago had to be turned back after one of its passengers tried to open the door mid-flight.

In a video circulating on social networks since Tuesday afternoon, other travelers are seen preventing the man from turning the handle of one of the exit hatches.

The plane, which took off from the city of Albuquerque in the southwestern United States, A height of about 8,000 meters was reached Before turning around according to aerial tracking data.

Flight 1219 American Airlines The US The plane returned to Albuquerque International Sunport Airport in New Mexico without incident, “after the crew reported a disturbance with a passenger,” the Civil Aviation Regulatory Agency (FAA) said on its website.

“The FAA is investigating,” he added.

Blaise Ward, one of the passengers, told the ABC that the man “had already lowered the safety mechanism and was holding the lever with both hands.”

“A pressure difference, like a whistle,” was already noticeable, he said.

The number of unruly passengers in the United States has skyrocketed in recent years, reaching a record of nearly 6,000 incidents in 2021, according to FAA figures.

That number dropped to about 2,000 incidents in 2022 and 2023.