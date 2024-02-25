A palworld player discovers an ‘unused’ secret room

A Palworld player has shared his discovery of a large, hidden, secret room, accessible only by having his character pass through an obstacle.

It’s been a little over a month since Palworld launched, and it seems like even though the game is in early access, players are still discovering new things every day.

For example, one player found an ominous detail in the sky, leading to wild theories about the game. Also, some players were surprised by interactions with pals that they didn’t know were possible and considered “dark”.

Either way, however, the discoveries don’t stop.

A player discovers a secret room Unused » Hidden underground

This location was shared by Pumpkio on Reddit. We see the player make his character pass through a wall and enter a rocky hill. Inside, we discover a small passage leading to a large secret underground room.

In the comments, Palworld players were convinced that this secret room was intended for NPCs but was left out by the developers. Conversely, others thought it could be the location of the future boss.

Seeing this discovery, some claimed that it would make an excellent location for a base. Other players have also confirmed that it is indeed possible to build there. Indeed, the notqp player managed to create a base there, as shown below.

Palworld fan wrote: “ Everyone is talking about building their base there. I’m going to build a huge farm, fields and hopefully put stone/wood generators in there, provided the roads can accommodate the big dudes. “

” Ok, now I know where I’m going to build my PvP base ”, mentioned another.

One user clarified that it “ A great place to hide » If the game gets Arc-style servers. But given that the location has now been revealed, it won’t be such a secret anymore.

Who knows if more such spaces will be added in the future. In the meantime, players can expect plenty of features and updates, as seen on the Palworld roadmap.