A new volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula

This is the fourth eruption since December in the area, home to about 28,000 people.

This spectacle is, as always, breathtaking. Icelandic police declared a state of emergency on Saturday, March 16, after lava erupted from a new volcanic fault on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland. This is the fourth eruption in the area since December.



Iceland: New volcano erupts on Reykjavik peninsula











a “Initiation of Volcanic Eruption Between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on the Reykjanes Peninsula”.In the southwest of the country, the Icelandic Meteorological Organization (IMO) announced. “According to the first assessment” Created from images and aerial photographs, “The eruption is considered larger (in terms of magma discharge) than the previous three eruptions”The IMO emphasized that the estimate is based on the first hour “Explosive Activity”.

The casting moves at a speed of one kilometer per hour

Icelandic Civil Protection announced the dispatch of a helicopter to precisely locate the new crack. The police also declared a state of emergency due to the explosion. According to the IMO, the lava flow erupted on February 8 near the site of the previous eruption.

Shortly after 10 pm GMT (11 pm Paris time), the end of the lava flow about 200 meters east of the small port town of Grindavik had been evacuated – according to local media – and was moving at speed. About one kilometer per hour. Lava was also flowing westward on February 8 and the length of the fissure was estimated to be 2.9 km.