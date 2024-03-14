A new strike notice has been filed for May

After a massive mobilization of controllers during the February holidays, the standoff continues. The Sud-Rail union has filed a strike notice covering the entire month of May to put pressure on the management ahead of the April 10 round table.

Towards a new strike by SNCF controllers in May? In any case this interest is likely to be paid by the Rail Union itself.

A roundtable scheduled for April 10 must address the topic of end-of-career and management must present a draft agreement to the unions. But the controllers warn: “If the proposals do not meet our legitimate expectations, (…) we will (unfortunately) have to go on strike again”, we can read in a note distributed by the powerful group of controllers CNA, which Sud-Rel leading their mobilization in conjunction with

The notice submitted by Sud-Rail runs from Tuesday 30 April to Friday 31 May, a month punctuated by public holidays and long weekends (May 1, May 8, Ascension, Pentecost). “We decided not to strike during the April holidays so as not to disturb people,” explains one of its managers. When you “strike” during school holidays, people don’t listen to your arguments. In February, we clearly lost. A communication war with public opinion.” The idea of ​​a renewable strike is excluded at this point.

“If management makes fun of us, we’ll really mess up”

At the end of the round table on April 10, the notice will be lifted or not. “We have been fair so far, but if the management mocks us again, we will really mess up and mess up the service,” warns a member of the collective, which seeks recognition for the uniqueness of its business: “Before, we were 55 years old. Age can be retired but today we have to wait until 63. However, we work weekends and public holidays and often sleep around.

Controllers particularly want an amendment to their phasing out activity system, which would allow them to take a year’s leave in advance in return for reduced remuneration during the year before their retirement.

During the previous social movement of controllers, in February, at the call of Sud-Rail and CGT Caminos, 3 out of 4 agents were mobilized. RMC was not able to contact the CGT, but according to our information, the first SNCF union will already be covered by the “inactive” notice (called current for a long period), and therefore there will be no need. File a notice to call a strike if necessary.