A New State in the United States Plans to Enact Laws Against Undocumented Immigrants Like Florida





Georgia House Republicans have endorsed A bill that would force all police departments to identify undocumented immigrants, to arrest and deport them.

Among the reasons supporting the move are that police accused a Venezuelan immigrant of killing a nursing student on the campus of the University of Georgia. Various groups felt it was urgent to take action to prevent immigrants from staying in the state.

Another measure that Georgia plans to implement is to establish new requirements for prison officials to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). If a person enters the United States illegally.

If approved, the bill It would allow police officers who do not verify the immigration status of detainees to be charged with misdemeanors. Additionally, jails and sheriff’s offices that do not cooperate with the policies will be denied state funding.

The position against anti-immigrant measures in Georgia

The announced policies have raised concerns among organizations in favor of migrant rights, as they believe they will violate constitutional liberties, in addition to Promote harmful stereotypes about Latinos and the undocumented.

On the other hand, the democratic politicians of the state have warned that Bill will cause prolonged detention, It would separate parents born in other countries from their American children and mistrust immigrants.

Those against the implementation of the policy warn that it is based on the false idea that immigrants cause crime and that while they want justice, they cite Studies show that undocumented people are less likely to commit crimes.