A new playground, discover the exciting free exploration of Carved Ridge!

Ah, the mods. These little gems that transform our favorite games into true masterpieces. when we talk The Elder Scrolls VIWe know its release is still far away, but luckily, Skyrim One of the best modding communities around.

There are many amazing mods that can completely change your gaming experience. Skygarfallwhich introduces the main findings of Daggerfall in SkyrimLovecraftian inspired Call a watchmakerSomething to keep us busy while we wait impatiently The Elder Scrolls VI. Huge mod project Prabhubandha Finally there is a publishing window. This is definitely something to be expected. However, today is towards that carved edges That I want to draw your attention to.

carved edges NexusMods is the work of user HamProjects, and presents a huge new invention. The mod will take you to several new regions, including the pits of Periyt and two towns inhabited by goblins. There are more than 40 places in total, some small and some big. The mod also introduces vertical gameplay, new enemies, new weapons, new armor and two main quest lines.

There’s a Daedric Trials quest and another that the creator simply calls “a fun adventure.” In addition, there are several side quests that will help you familiarize yourself with the goblin inhabitants of new territories. carved edges Features over 50 fully voiced NPCs and 14 musical compositions by German composer Forhir Music.

This will surely pique your curiosity, right? This mod is available for free download on nexusmods Skyrim Legendary Edition On PC and Skyrim Special Edition on PC and Xbox. It exists in addition to the main game, so you won’t get many features of the affected base game and you won’t need any other mods or plugins. Have fun!