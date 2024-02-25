A new pentacle on the LCK side this spring split, Paez’s signature feat on Smolder

During a match against FearX, Gen.G’s botlaner Payez achieved his first pentakill, the 7th season of his career in the 2024 Spring Split season. The South Korean player has put in a phenomenal performance since the start of this new competitive season, and did so once again today against champions Smolder.

Pease, fury of the dragon

Wednesday, February 21 marked the start of the fifth week of the 2024 LCK Spring Split, ushering in a new week of competition in the Korean Championship, introducing Round 2 with second leg matches. Saturday, February 24 saw the fourth day of this week’s competition, with four teams in Summoner’s Rift. For the opening match of the day, T1, who topped the standings prior to this match, won 2-0 against KT Rolster. This success, the ninth for Faker’s team during this regular season, allowed T1 to maintain its leading position in the general classification. For its part, KT Rolster is fourth, two points behind HLE.

In the second half of the day, Gen.G met FearX. The matchup was crucial for the reigning champions to stay neck-and-neck with their top rival in this spring split, not to be outdone as the end of the regular season approaches. The highlight of the series in Bo3 was a spectacular pentakill by Gen.G’s star botlaner Paez, with his character Smolder, 35 minutes into the game, during a crucial team fight on the botlane, which sealed the game win. Although the fight started badly for Generation G with the loss of a toplaner, the team skillfully turned the situation around, especially thanks to the ultimates of Smolder and Aurelian Soul. Facing weaker opponents with very little health, Peyz finished the job by eliminating FOX one by one. The pentacle represents the third season of the Korean League and the seventh of Paez’s career, which began in July 2020 and spanned nearly 4 years with Gen. G.