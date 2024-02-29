A new look with Tom Holland in a Marvel movie

While we are still waiting for concrete information from Marvel and Sony Spider-Man 4An interesting rumor reports an appearance of this very popular type of web weaver in an upcoming Marvel film.

While Sony and Marvel are still silent, the rumors are flying Spider-Man 4

from Spider-Man: No Way Home, With the film marking the end of the Tom Holland-helmed trilogy in 2021, Marvel and Sony have remained tight-lipped about Web Weaver’s future on the big screen. But when the last feature film almost took home $2 billion at the global box office, we can’t imagine the two entertainment giants doing without the super profitability of their goose that lays the golden eggs. Especially since the ending of the film undoubtedly suggests a sequel or even a whole new story. And according to several sources, the two entertainment leaders are indeed considering a 4th opus.

As it stands, only more or less serious rumors keep the nebulous project alive Spider-Man 4. A darker and more serious film, the union of Daredevil and his worst enemy The Kingpin, are the only rumors from the corridors here that fans can relate to at the moment. Recently, we learned that Sony and Marvel do not agree on the release window And The creative team behind the project. Sony wants the next Spider-Man movie to be released sometime in 2025, while Marvel Studios would prefer to bide its time and wait until 2026.

A great debut for this incredibly popular character?

Nothing too bad, that doesn’t hinder the development of Spidey’s return. A new voice in the corridor today, and not least because of the information disclosed by it Daniel Richtman, internal Famous for its accuracy of information and proximity to Hollywood and Marvel.

According to him, Spider-Man 4 May mark the long-awaited arrival of Miles Morales, Animated License Star Spider-Man: The New Generation And its equally successful sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Although specific details about Morales’ potential live-action appearance are still unclear, the insider claims that the character will be included in the upcoming film alongside Tom Holland in one way or another.

Marvel and Sony were then able to capitalize on the character’s growing popularity to feature him alongside Peter Parker. was created in 2011 Ultimate Comics: Spider-ManMiles Morales was born out of a desire to modernize the part of Marvel list Superheroes take up as much screen time as mayonnaise in video games Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) and its sequels Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Released on PS5 last year. An African-American hero is expected in the last opus of the animated trilogy Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Coming soon after being postponed following the screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood last year.