A new entrance sequence is coming soon to Disney Village

After years of construction, the Esplanade François Truffaut has Disneyland Paris Completely remodeled with floors, never-before-seen security control hall, new landscaping and more. But one part still remains to be reviewed, that of the old entrance Disney Village Now taken over by security screening and there are still recent kiosks Cool stop (Formerly called Break and Play at Disney Village). This will be done soon as the new construction permit has just been issued Disneyland Paris And we’re treated to our first glimpse of what the area will look like in the near future.

A new hall as the future entrance to Disney Village

From our colleagues DLP Works A preliminary study has been obtained for this building permit from the Town Hall. What these two authentic scenes allow us to understand Disneyland Paris Plan to do with this area. Disney Village It will thus receive a new entrance realized by a semi-enclosed security control hall, replacing the dark green tent, on the same model (but scaled down) that overlooks the main bay. Disney Parks And now fully operational.

As you may have noticed for yourself or on our social networks, this work has already begun. It started with the destruction of some infrastructure and now continues at the ground level. As the media makes clear DLP WorksThis will control access “Emphasis on fire safety and PMR accessibility, although not classified as ERP”. Please note that a small additional gatehouse will be added to the left at the entrance while the green barriers are extended to the restaurant. Annette’s Diner. Green space has also been planned.

As you can see in these images, it will again be almost an exposed metal structure where the Belle-Epoque spirit will mix with industrial accents – a style that can be found in the Halles Baltard type, which brings more visual coherence. Throughout this space, while briefly stimulating access to magic Disney. It will also save considerable time for visitors wishing to enter directly Disney Village and will provide more comfort and space to personnel responsible for security checks.

As with previous projects, the whole thing was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris – Show design and quality in collaboration with the Parisian resort’s security department. Everything will fit in Disney Village 2.0 Currently under construction.

This redesigned entry from Disney Village The Pole Sud Gare de Marne-la-Vallée will be located at the crossroads of the Chasse railway station and bus station.

