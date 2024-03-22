A new cheap and original smartphone hits the online store

Announced in August 2023, TCL’s 40 Nxtpaper 4G is now marketed at Free Mobile.

For those on a smaller budget, Free Mobile today offers a new entry-level smartphone from Chinese manufacturer TCL. This is the 40 Nxtpaper 4G priced at €159 for a cash purchase. By choosing a rental offer with a free flex purchase option, non-subscribers will be asked for an initial payment of €49, then 24 subsequent rentals of €3.99/month. At the end of 2 years, you will have the option to return your mobile or buy it by paying a purchase option amount of €14. Free mobile subscribers will benefit from a low first payment of €19, followed by 24 monthly payments of €4.99/month for a purchase option set at €20.

This 4G 256 GB model is expandable up to 2 TB, 6.78 inch FHD+ 90 Hz screen, 50 Mpx rear camera, 5 Mpx ultra wide angle, 2 Mpx macro lens and 32 Mpx front camera. Mpx. Its battery is well built (5010 mAh), its ultra-fast 33 W charging allows a 50% recharge in 30 minutes. We will give it a nice originality, namely Nxtpaper technology that simulates the appearance of paper for reading text, books and comics) for improved visual comfort and easier reading. The manufacturer talks about an “anti-fingerprint textured screen with a matte finish for a feel reminiscent of paper.” Certified anti-glare, this smartphone integrates a hardware solution for intelligent reduction of harmful blue light.

The Nxtpaper 4G also runs Android 13 and has a Mediatek Helio G88 processor along with 8 GB of upgradeable RAM (16 GB).

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website