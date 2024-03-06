A “natural step” for PSG, Osimhane.

With the departure of Kylian Mbappé, PSG are targeting a famous striker this summer. Victor Osimhen holds the rope.

It is confirmed: after seven years of good and loyal service, Kylian Mbappé is on the verge of ending PSG. To make up for this absence which promises to be difficult to fill, the capital club plans to recruit heavyweights this summer. The most mentioned name behind the scenes is that of Napoli scorer Victor Osimhen.

In an interview with Goal Poland, Italian journalist and transfer window expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirms that the Nigerian striker’s future is no longer in Campania. ” Osimhen will not be in Naples. The Napoli president confirmed that his contract extension was only because he deserved a higher salary. (…) There is also a release clause of 130 to 140 million euros. »

“PSG will do everything to sign him”

A nod to PSG, who will have significant resources to commit during the summer transfer window, and one that won’t necessarily leave former Lille player Osimhane indifferent. ” PSG is a natural move for him as he could be the successor to Kylian Mbappé. PSG will do anything to sign him and have a good relationship with Napoli. This is a logical destination, even if there is no 100% certainty. »

Paris must indeed deal with competition from the Premier League, which is also eyeing the Super Eagles. ” Premier League clubs will also try to get him, but he wants to play in the Champions League “, says Di Marzio. A criterion that seems to eliminate Chelsea, one of the hottest courtiers of the boy. On the other hand, Manchester United is more than reliable in the shoes of the English contender. So much so that the Red Devils are most likely the main rivals of Paris on this issue. will be