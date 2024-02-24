A natural antioxidant, this drink is ideal for improving heart health

Researchers have found that the juice, which is naturally rich in antioxidants, is able to lower blood pressure and thus prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Arterial hypertension is the leading chronic pathology in France: 17 million adults are affected (i.e. 1 in 3 adults), incl 6 million without knowing itIn 2023 Public Health France estimates. Very high blood pressure is one of the main cardiovascular risk factors, meaning it greatly increases the risk of developing cardiovascular complications (Stroke, myocardial infarction, renal failure, lower limb arteries, etc.), so it is important to monitor and treat them regularly. In a study published in The Journal of NutritionBoston University researchers found that daily consumption 3 glasses was associated with Bisapana Rasa Significant reduction in blood pressurewhich contributes significantly Improve heart health and for Prevents cardiovascular disease.

Diuretic and draining action

Also called bisap juice Carcadetis a drink originating from Africa, derived from Hibiscus flower inspiration. In addition to tasting natural Sweet, fruity and tangyThis will be red juice Hypotensive actionEspecially because of the presenceAnthocyaninNatural antioxidant pigments are known to increase the resistance of blood vessels and Promotes blood fluidity. Thus, by supporting the proper functioning of the vessels and promoting blood circulation, bisap helps regulate blood pressure in the arteries. Bisap too Diuretic and draining action, that is, it increases the volume of urine. And by promoting the removal of water and sodium from the body, they reduce the amount of blood circulating in the veins and therefore blood pressure.

3 glasses daily for 6 weeks

To achieve this result, American researchers conducted a clinical trial 65 adults aged 30 to 70 years suffering fromMild high blood pressure, but not taking any hypotensive medication. They were divided into two groups: the first had to drink 3 glasses of besap juice 240 ml each per day for 6 weeks, while another group had to drink 3 equivalent glasses of a “placebo” drink, during the same period. At the end of 6 weeks, the researchers observed that those who consumed bisap, 7% reduction in systolic blood pressure (the top number when measuring blood pressure), which corresponds to the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts or beats. Diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number, which indicates the stress when the heart is at rest) was also lower than that -3%. “These results suggest that daily consumption of bisap juice (hibiscus infusion), which can be easily incorporated into adequate amounts of food, lowers blood pressure in mildly hypertensive adults and may be proven. A simple change in diet is recommended“, clarify to the researchers who should still continue their research. Generally speaking, bisap juice is a safe drink, but it is better to consult a doctor before consuming it, especially in pregnant women and lactating women, who are prone to this. suffering from disease. Liver pathologyHypotension (The voltage is already low) and diabetes.