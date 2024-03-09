A military helicopter crashes on the Texas border

a helicopter By mid-afternoon of 8th March, the border was close United States and MexicoAn accident that resulted in the death of two people.

According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)The accident happened especially in the east La Grula, TexasApproximately Old Military Road. Among the casualties is an agent border patrol.

The crashed helicopter was a military aircraft operating under federal orders Border PatrolHe clarified Victor AscalonSouth Texas Regional Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was not associated with the device Operation Lone Star State border control initiatives working jointly with National Guard. Local authorities and sheriffs Starr County They are cooperating with the investigation of the incident, in which up to four passengers were on board the helicopter.

Operation Lone Star deployed 10,000 National Guard troops and 1,000 DPS agents to border counties. EFE/Luis Torres



Former Republican Congresswoman Myra Flores Vallejo Expressed its regret over the incident and requested support and prayers for those affected and their families, highlighting the importance of the work being undertaken. Border Patrol in the region

‘I am asking for prayer requests and support for Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations. A tragic helicopter crash recently occurred near La Grulla, Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”wrote Flores Vallejo on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers inherent in security and surveillance operations in border areas as well as the need for effective security protocols to protect the lives of those working in these critical areas.

It should be noted that Operation Lone Star, which went into effect in March 2021, was implemented by Governor Greg Abbott. He proposed the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops and a thousand DPS agents in border counties.

The operation gave the troopers extraordinary powers to stop “human and narcotics trafficking in Texas.”