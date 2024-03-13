A man who lived in an “iron lung” for 72 years died of polio

Diagnosed with polio at age 6, Paul Alexander was forced to live in a metal machine that allowed him to breathe.

Life and Death of an Extraordinary Man. On Tuesday March 12, relatives of Paul Alexander announced his death at the age of 78, through those responsible for raising funds organized to help him. The American had lived in a metal machine since age 6, after contracting polio, a disease that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Poliomyelitis, which mainly affects children, is a highly contagious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause permanent paralysis. In the most severe cases, it can lead to death. The disease had almost disappeared but has made a comeback in many places around the world in recent years.

These “steel lungs” allowed him to breathe for nearly seven decades. If the latter contracted Kovid-19 several days ago, the causes of his death have not yet been officially announced.

“Paul was a wonderful role model”

Despite his disability, contracted in 1952 at the age of six, Paul Alexander wanted to live an almost normal life. As the daily newspaper suggested guardian In a profile published in 2020, he went to law school and graduated to become a lawyer and open a successful practice. He also became a writer translated in many countries.

As the organizers of the collection suggest, in recent times, Paul Alexander has been exploited by people who are believed to be looking out for his best interests, and the “theft” of money has been mentioned.

“He is struggling to maintain his iron lung, pay for health care and find housing that meets his needs. Paul lives in a small windowless studio,” it read. To date, 143,000 dollars or approximately 130,000 euros have been collected.

“Paul was a wonderful role model who will always be remembered. To read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul is absolutely incredible,” he concluded.