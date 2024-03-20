A major photo update is expected in April

Samsung is planning a major camera update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This should be done in April.

Samsung will continue to improve its most high-end smartphones with a significant update that will reach us in April. Information often comes from an informant Ice Universe, via his X account.

Launched in January 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra already underwent a major update in February. This is mainly related to the photo part of it and replaces the improved aspects instead of improving it with new functions. We are talking here about zoom performance, imperfect bokeh effect or even night shots that are too noisy.

In March, the update brought to the Galaxy S24 Ultra is minor and contains some bug fixes. This month, Samsung has expanded the deployment of its One UI 6.1 update to focus on bringing its artificial intelligence features (Galaxy AI) to previous generations of Galaxy.

Better zoomed photos

But in April, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be back in the news with improvements to its camera, in particular “White Balance and the Quality of Its Telephoto Photos”Ice Universe says.

Despite the improvements in the February update, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still suffers from a few ailments. Lacking the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s x10 optical zoom, it must contend with a hybrid digital format that combines x5 optical zoom to work. The result can be either good or questionable. The work done on this part is meaningful. Same story for its too dark rendering on certain scenes or too warm color that we can observe in certain shots.

We still come across issues of detail which in no way affect the photo performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra which is one of the best photophones of 2024.