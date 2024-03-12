A major construction site a stone’s throw from Toulouse-Blagnac airport: this is about it

See my news

throw a stone fromairport No Toulouse-BlagnacOpposite the hotel on rue Dieudonné Costes, A major construction site is underway.

The land adjacent to the CCI Occitanie premises, today occupied by Machines, formerly housed three buildings, including Former headquarters of Air Inter, an airline that merged with Air France. Tomorrow, it will welcome the new Big Orange headquarters.

New headquarters for 950 employees

The work carried out by the company 3R Immobilier is still in its early stages. “Demolition of (old buildings, NDRL) was completed in December 2023. Foundation and earthwork work has started,” explains. Florian RigaudProject Director for Orange.

Commencement of construction site. (©Marie Lamarck / Actu Toulouse)

The complex, located precisely at 3, rue Dieudonné-Costes, and which opens at the rear onto avenue Didier-Daurat, will cover a total of 12,000 m². “Orange has leased around 10,000 m². » The site will be included in approx 950 people“Employees, but also external service providers who contribute to our projects and who are integrated into our team”.

Regarding its appearance, “We will have three separate wings, one of which will be three stories high. Another one that will be five stories high.” The move is planned for September 2025.

Proximity to airport as an asset

It was the first location of this future construction that forced Orange into its position. The telecommunications giant already has its campus in the City des Coux, on Avenue Albert Durand, a little over a kilometer away.

The entrance to the current site of the Blagnac campus, which will be vacated by Orange in 2025 (©Orange)

We already have teams that intend to travel internationally to work on submarine networks or build networks overseas. They are required to conduct visits and installations. We wanted to be close to the airport to facilitate travel and interaction for our employees. Florian Rigaud,Real Estate Project Director

A more innovative site

In addition to the location that offers all these advantages, Orange aims to offer its employees “better working conditions compared to our current site which is 40 years old. It was built at a time when there were only fields around the airport,” underlined Florian Rigaud. doing.

First perspective of the ultramodern campus that Orange plans to open in Blagnac. (©Orange)

And to add that this future site will be “more innovative” and “more environmentally friendly”.

Other major orange sites in the Toulouse metropolis In addition to Blagnac, Orange has another large site, its campus “Orange Toulouse” established in 2021, this time, in Balma, in the eastern part of the Toulouse metropolis. 1,250 employees work there.

“We also have teams in Toulouse, at La Cartucherie” where a campus dedicated to cyber defense is located.

