A major blow to ASSE’s main rival

If AS Saint-Etienne wins this Saturday, the Greens’ two rivals will face each other this Monday evening. A very important meeting in the climb race. Stade Lavallois will have to do without its main weapon.

Does the wheel spin?

What if the wheel turns? This is a question we can legitimately ask ourselves. If the Greens lose Dennis Appiah, possibly for several weeks, ASSE sees its competitors largely affected by injuries.

This is especially the case for Angers who would have lost Josef Loppi until the end of the season. Rodez will face without his starting goalkeeper, Congolese international, Lionel M’Passi. Grenoble was also hit hard by a serious injury to Isere midfield metronome Jesse Bennett.

It is Laval’s turn to lose an important element for the coming weeks. Starting this Monday evening where Tango will have to face without their experienced and prolific striker, Malik Choconte.

Indeed, the 35-year-old Cameroonian is suffering from a fracture in his leg which will keep him out of the field. A hard blow by his coach at the press conference that will try to change him:

” We have efficient attackers in the second register. We will not be able to replicate what Malik did. We have Jordan Tell, Jr. Kadile, Remy Labeau-Lascari, Noah Mupemba, Pablo Pegis, Antonin Bobichon… »

Absence far from insignificant

Malik Chouconte is having an amazing season with Stade Lavallois. After experiencing relegation with Nimes last season, the Cameroonian has truly been reborn from the ashes since August.

Through his qualities, he managed to improve Stade Lavallois by bringing his leadership and impressive physique. A real structure for Olivier Frapoli who will therefore have to cope without his top scorer.

Among the figures is Malik Choconte: