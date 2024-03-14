A Luxembourg holding company pays 142,000 euros to 145 Cameroonians opposing the Bolloré group

A palm grove near Limbe, Cameroon in 2022. Isof Sanogo / AFP

Luxembourg holding company Socfin on Wednesday paid 142,000 euros to Cameroonian plaintiffs on March 13, imposed by a French court for not producing documents that could establish its links to the French company Bolloré. “Socfin Company (Rubber Finance Company) Today it began paying 142,000 euros to 145 Cameroonian plaintiffs”, Fyodor Rilov, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, announced in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The payment to AFP has been confirmed by the holding council, Dominique de Luce de Sion.

These 145 Cameroonian residents have been engaged for several years in action against the Société Camerounaise de Palmeraies (Socapalm), which they allege is controlled by the Bolloré group through Socfin. According to them, exploitation of the land near where they live prevents them from reaching land and burial grounds and pollutes the water they depend on.

As part of an interim order against the group and a Luxembourg holding company in September, 145 plaintiffs were granted investigative measures under fines by the Versailles Court of Appeal. As early as December 2022, this Court considered that Sokapalam’s activities were “Likelihood of Violation of Fundamental Rights” Applicants “And especially their right to a healthy environment”.

“Duty of Awareness”

The court then requested the production of documents which, according to the plaintiff, could prove that Socapalum is controlled by the Bolloré group through Socfin, which would subject the French industrial giant. “Duty of Awareness” on its activities. A 2017 law requires the largest companies to prevent serious human rights and environmental violations among their foreign subcontractors and suppliers.

Failing to obtain the requested documents, the judge ordered the plaintiffs to pay Socfin a fine of 140,000 euros, of which 2,000 euros have since been added to costs. Then, in February, Cameroonian farmers seized an action sanctioned by the holding company’s brand, Bailiff, to force Socfin to pay, which has now been done.

“Socfin abides by French judicial decisions, even if they are all subject to appeal”AFP saidE From Leusse de Syon. Sokfin has now prepared the requested documents, assures Mr Rilov. “We will use these documents to initiate significant action against Bolloré, Socfin and Socapalm based on the duty of vigilance”, he explained to AFP. He thinks “To be able to demonstrate that Bolloré has control over Sokfin” And wants to get “Rehabilitation Measures” Where Cameroonians live.

