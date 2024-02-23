Hot from the kitchen of Lazy Bear Games Studios, distributed by Riot Forge, Bendle Tale: A League of Legends Story offers us a completely relaxing new adventure in the Yordles city of Bendle City. Beneath its beautiful presentation, is the game interesting enough?

Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story Technical Sheet

Release Date: February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 Style: RPG

RPG ESRB / PEGI rating : E/PEGI 7

E/PEGI 7 Developer: Lazy Bear Games

Lazy Bear Games Editor: Riot Forge

Riot Forge Operating Language: English voices and French subtitles

English voices and French subtitles Available on PC, PS4, PS5 and Switch

Tested on PC

Price during testing: CA$35.99 / €24.99

CA$35.99 / €24.99 official site

Version sent by publisher

Bendle Tale starts with creating your own yordle with options including naming it. Once created, the story starts you off in the sleepy little town of Yarnville. This is where your character completes a 101+ year apprenticeship to become a Master Knitter. One thing leads to another and you find yourself on a quest to reconnect the city with its magic by solving the problems found in every part of Bendall City.

As with all games in the A League of Legends Story series, we are offered an in-depth look at the element of history and culture found in Runeterra, the world of the popular MOBA. In this case, Yordals are in the spotlight with a direct look at their city and their very beautiful customs. From Yanville to Gadgeton through their famous university, we also meet well-known League of Legends heroes including Corky, Timo, Tristana and Wager.

Life and fresh pixels

Lazy Bear Games took a pixel art approach with an isometric view. Enchanting and most vivid settings in which we can see countless creatures in breathtaking detail. Despite the choice of artistic direction we shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that it remains simple, the game delivers in small details and countless stunning effects. Throughout the exploration, each environment is unique, colorful, interesting and alive. The characters are expressive and their small movements are still detailed despite their small size on screen.

The music is relaxing, inviting exploration, but unfortunately can become repetitive as you progress through Bendall City. The fragments often recur on the track and do not help to give a real contrast to the various environments found there.

Created from scratch

The essence of Bendle Tale’s gameplay revolves around crafting and crafting multiple items to advance the story. For example, you need to make a tool to undo a spider web or a shovel to collect dust. We gather resources and return to our homes to build what we need.

Everything we collect or craft gives us emotions and when our character sleeps, it converts them into experience points. We can only accumulate a limited amount of emotions each day and everything done is lost when our gauge is full. Constantly going back and forth at the beginning of an adventure to be able to maximize the accumulated emotions can be tedious. Fortunately, we quickly increase our ability to gather emotions.

Experience can be spent in a talent tree that is divided into several sections such as knitting, nature, engineering or magic. Everything is connected to the creation of new things that we need to progress in the story. By doing quests, we are allowed to collect badges that open new branches of our talent tree and choose new recipes for tools and items.

Despite the choice we’re offered, it remains linear, having all the talents almost entirely necessary to complete the game. Not that this is bad in itself, but giving the illusion of choice in the state seems redundant. of things.

Bombing and feasting

Another aspect of our character’s life is to feed the inhabitants of the region he visits and organize a big party. Each event offers its rewards, for example, a full belly will give you stars to be able to buy resources in the store that are not available elsewhere. On the other hand, we can party with the locals to collect portal wool to allow us to teleport everywhere and reconnect the magical bonds that connect Bandel City.

We can also modify various special spaces like the kitchen and party so that new furniture can be installed and new tools move faster.

Each event is a mini-game. One involves stocking the ingredients and delivering them as quickly as possible while the other involves having enough attractions as well as being the most welcoming host. Music or component selection allows for better performance through the mini-games offered. The further we go through the story, the more difficult it becomes while maintaining a certain simplicity.

However, the cycle repeats itself from region to region. Often times you have to overcome obstacles to be able to play mini-games, but eventually, you’ll find yourself finding and collecting resources that you can do events to continue on.

Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story Verdict

Bandel Tale isn’t a game of immense depth, but it’s a nice distraction between big action titles. If you are into cool games like Animal Crossing or Spirit Farrer, you will easily find your account. However, if you’re looking for more excitement, you run the risk of wanting more.