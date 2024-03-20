A large proportion of the French people were ill-informed

From April 1, the insurance sticker pasted on the windshield will no longer be mandatory and the user will no longer be required to produce paper proof during road checks. However, according to a survey conducted by neo-insurer Leocare, few French people are aware of this new feature.

In 10 days, the green card and insurance sticker on the windshield will no longer be required during road checks, thanks to the implementation of the project to dematerialize the common file of insured vehicles (FVA). Despite this, few users are informed about this change. Indeed, according to a study conducted by neo-insurer Leocare and commissioned by BFM, “ 1 in 3 (37%) are unaware of the implementation of these measures ” The media adds that ” For 17% of the respondents the term ‘green card’ does not mean much “

To explain this situation, 72% point the finger at insurance companies that do not provide information “enough” their customers. Christophe Dandois, co-founder of Leocare, quoted by BFM suggests that “They have been working on this dematerialization for 6 years, want to convince the Ministries of Economy and Ecology” To get out of this exception which makes one of France “The last three countries require paper proof”.

Fight fraud more effectively

So the normalization of the insured vehicle file (FVA) will allow the implementation of the law, after five years, “To be able to quickly check if a vehicle is properly insured. Which also helps fight fraud more effectively”Christophe Dandois notes. “This file is updated by insurance companies not in real time, but in a short period of time: insurance companies have 72 hours to report any event related to a new subscription or change in car insurance contract”Comparator Lesfurets suggested in a press release broadcast by BFM.

However, it has been clarified that in the event of a change in insurance, the user must present a proof “Vehicle Memo” issued by the insurance company to anticipate the 3-day period required to update the FVA. This proof can be presented in digital form, for example on your smartphone or in the form of a paper document.

Overall, respondents rather appreciated this innovation, even if the utility of dematerialization was appreciated differently. 54% see it as a good thing “Reducing the risk of loss or theft of this document”, 52% ” To promote automatic updating of information » and 44% ” To reduce the amount of printed papers ». Finally, it should be noted that it is possible for any user to check if their insurance is listed on the FVA from the official site by entering the vehicle registration and formula number found on the registration document.