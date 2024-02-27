A hyper-vitamin, this flagship breakfast drink will increase BMI

According to researchers, one glass of this drink is enough to lose weight, especially in young people.

In France, a normal breakfast is substituted Sugar And it often consists of a hot drink (tea, coffee or hot chocolate), a grain product (bread, pastry or cereal) and… a glass of orange juice, which is often considered a natural drink, healthy and energy booster. If orange juice provides vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, it may also provide a boost gain weight and do A slight increase in body mass index (BMI), especially in young children, according to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics Conducted by American and Canadian researchers.

Consuming liquid calories leads to weight gain

To achieve this result, the researchers analyzed data from a meta-analysis 42 studiesOf which 17 were conducted in children and 25 in adults, followed approx 4 years. Among 45,851 children (mean age: 8 years), consuming one glass of fruit juice per day 100% pure juice 250 ml is associated with an increase in BMI. In detail, for every 250 ml glass of juice consumed during the day, BMI increased by 0.03. This increase was even higher in between Children under 10 years of age (BMI increase of 0.15 for each drink consumed). Among 268,095 adults studied (mean age: 42 years), the same was associated with consumption A slight increase in body weight No 0.2 kg. “There is a potential mechanism involving 100% fruit juice for weight gain Liquid calorie consumptionwhich leads to excess weight gain Ingestion of solid calories (…) Compared to whole fruits, 100% pure fruit juices contain Low dietary fiberWhich leads to that Fast absorption of fructose in the liver“, the researchers argue.

Beware of cumulative effect

If the weight gain does not seem overwhelming, Notice the cumulative effect. “Each additional glass of orange juice is associated with an increase in BMI“, clarify researchers, especially if the juice is not 100% pure juice or if it contains added sugar. “So it is recommended Delay the introduction of 100% fruit juice in young childrenNo Medium portion size And favor whole fruits for breakfast and water as the first drink of choice. Although the effects are modest, small gains in BMI over time may occur over the lifetime; therefore, Limit consumption of fruit juices It is an important strategy to help children maintain a healthy weight“, recommends co-author Michelle Nguyen, a child health expert at the University of Toronto, who interviewed MedPage Today.

Not more than 125 ml per day

In France, after the National Nutrition and Health Plan (PNNS) was updated in 2019, All juices are considered sugary drinks. “The fruit pulp does not have exactly the same nutritional quality (vitamins, fibers, etc.) as when we bite into the whole fruit, but for all that, we cannot say that a glass of 100% pure fruit juice. Or pressing home is bad for your health. ideally, It would be better to eat fresh fruit for breakfastBut we can still afford it A small 125 ml glass of fruit juice for breakfast or snackIf you prefer 100% pure juice (SO no added sugar, no water or additives) Or squeeze it yourself (i.e. squeezed oranges).“, tells us dietician-nutritionist Caroline Seguin. Juice, smoothies, nectar or fruit drinks from concentrates should be taken exceptionally.