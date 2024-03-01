A huge plane lands at a small airport in Occitania: what was it doing?

See my news

This is the culmination of his work. Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, A A400M The Air Force landed in Rodez (Aveyron). To the delight of the company’s 200 employees rat figac, who participated in the design of parts of the plane. Specifically, they produce Propellers and motors Of these behemoths of air.

Since the arrival of the plane in the department, 200 out of 1,400 employees The company can visit the military machine. The pilots of the plane who organized the visit The equipment was able to meet the manufacturers who participated in the construction of the device.

The plane landed in Rodez (Aveyron) on Thursday 29 February. (©Wikimedia Commons)

A century old company

17 tons, four meters high and 18 meters long… The impressive device is a military transport aircraft designed by Airbus and Space. It has the ability to land on any terrain, Thanks to its propellers.

left the device Its Orleans Air Base Landing on the Ruthenian tarmac moments later.

Retier Figac has been established in Lot for over a century. Employees have been manufacturing propellers for about four years but also Propeller brakes And Throttle levers.

