A hotfix on League of Legends patch 14.3 for a series of balancing changes
Riot Games had to deploy a hotfix to League of Legends in recent days after patch 14.3 went live. On the program, some balance on Aurelian Soul and bug fixes.
Mid-Patch 14.3 Updates
Champion Balance
Aurelian Soul
- A – Gains Stardust for every second held on the champion : 3 ⇒ 2
- Z – Cooldown : 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
- Z – Bonus damage applied to Q : 18/20/22/24/26% ⇒ 8/9/10/11/12%
Bug fixes
- Bug fix : Fixed a bug where the first Ancestral Dragon appeared 5 minutes after the death of the last Elemental Dragon, and not 6 minutes.
URF Mod Balance
Champion Buffs
- Anivia : Damage dealt: 110% ⇒ 115%
- Aurelian Soul : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 110%; Damage done: 95% ⇒ 90%
- K’Santé : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Nidalee : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%; Damage taken: 100% ⇒ 95%
- Taham Kench : Damage dealt: 115% ⇒ 120%
- Syndra : Damage dealt: 85% ⇒ 90%
- Wax : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 100%
Champion nerfs
- Anne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Ilaoi : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%
- Kyle : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 110%
- Shane : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Shaivna : Damage dealt: 90% ⇒ 85%
- Wynne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Volleybear : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 110%
Item nerfs
- Shattered Sky – Lightshield strike damage : 140% of your base attack damage (+6% of your missing HP) ⇒ 110% of your base attack damage (+4% of your missing HP)
- Steelheart – Cooldown per target : 30 seconds ⇒ 40 seconds