A hotfix on League of Legends patch 14.3 for a series of balancing changes

Riot Games had to deploy a hotfix to League of Legends in recent days after patch 14.3 went live. On the program, some balance on Aurelian Soul and bug fixes.

Mid-Patch 14.3 Updates

Champion Balance

Aurelian Soul

A – Gains Stardust for every second held on the champion : 3 ⇒ 2

: 3 ⇒ 2 Z – Cooldown : 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds Z – Bonus damage applied to Q : 18/20/22/24/26% ⇒ 8/9/10/11/12%

Bug fixes

Bug fix : Fixed a bug where the first Ancestral Dragon appeared 5 minutes after the death of the last Elemental Dragon, and not 6 minutes.

URF Mod Balance

Champion Buffs

Anivia : Damage dealt: 110% ⇒ 115%

: Damage dealt: 110% ⇒ 115% Aurelian Soul : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 110%; Damage done: 95% ⇒ 90%

: Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 110%; Damage done: 95% ⇒ 90% K’Santé : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%

: Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105% Nidalee : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%; Damage taken: 100% ⇒ 95%

: Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%; Damage taken: 100% ⇒ 95% Taham Kench : Damage dealt: 115% ⇒ 120%

: Damage dealt: 115% ⇒ 120% Syndra : Damage dealt: 85% ⇒ 90%

: Damage dealt: 85% ⇒ 90% Wax : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 100%

Champion nerfs

Anne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

: Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105% Ilaoi : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

: Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 100% Kyle : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 110%

: Damage done: 100% ⇒ 110% Shane : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

: Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105% Shaivna : Damage dealt: 90% ⇒ 85%

: Damage dealt: 90% ⇒ 85% Wynne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

: Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105% Volleybear : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 110%

Item nerfs