A hotfix on League of Legends patch 14.3 for a series of balancing changes

Riot Games had to deploy a hotfix to League of Legends in recent days after patch 14.3 went live. On the program, some balance on Aurelian Soul and bug fixes.

Mid-Patch 14.3 Updates

Champion Balance

Aurelian Soul

  • A – Gains Stardust for every second held on the champion : 3 ⇒ 2

  • Z – Cooldown : 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

  • Z – Bonus damage applied to Q : 18/20/22/24/26% ⇒ 8/9/10/11/12%

Bug fixes

  • Bug fix : Fixed a bug where the first Ancestral Dragon appeared 5 minutes after the death of the last Elemental Dragon, and not 6 minutes.

URF Mod Balance

Champion Buffs

  • Anivia : Damage dealt: 110% ⇒ 115%

  • Aurelian Soul : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 110%; Damage done: 95% ⇒ 90%

  • K’Santé : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%

  • Nidalee : Damage dealt: 100% ⇒ 105%; Damage taken: 100% ⇒ 95%

  • Taham Kench : Damage dealt: 115% ⇒ 120%

  • Syndra : Damage dealt: 85% ⇒ 90%

  • Wax : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 100%

Champion nerfs

  • Anne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

  • Ilaoi : Damage dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

  • Kyle : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 110%

  • Shane : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

  • Shaivna : Damage dealt: 90% ⇒ 85%

  • Wynne : Damage done: 100% ⇒ 105%

  • Volleybear : Damage done: 105% ⇒ 110%

Item nerfs

  • Shattered Sky – Lightshield strike damage : 140% of your base attack damage (+6% of your missing HP) ⇒ 110% of your base attack damage (+4% of your missing HP)

  • Steelheart – Cooldown per target : 30 seconds ⇒ 40 seconds

