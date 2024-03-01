A Helldivers 2 leak shows a vehicle similar to Halo’s Warthog

The Helldivers 2 leak reveals a new vehicle coming to the game, giving players a glimpse of this deadly stratagem.

Helldivers 2 is full of deadly strategies that players can call upon at any time. From deadly explosions to powerful orbital electromagnetic cannon strikes, there are choices when it comes to choosing your arsenal.

One of the most eagerly awaited arrivals is the Mecha, which was recently leaked ahead of their official launch. However, a new Helldivers 2 video has also surfaced online, giving players a first look at the game’s new off-road vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Helldivers 2 leak shows new vehicle

Posting on Twitter/X, Jaytectv shared a video of what appears to be an armored all-terrain vehicle with a mounted machine gun. By summoning it, three players can be seen driving through the planet Terminide. They then kill any insects that get in their way.

Sign up for free at Dexerto and receive: See fewer ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV & Movie & Tech Deals

The vehicle resembles the Warthogs of the Halo series, with their pivoting machine guns that can easily eliminate enemies. If that wasn’t enough, the Passenger Helldiver looks like it can lean over and shoot its opponents.

Although we don’t see the HP of this all-terrain vehicle, it looks strong. Of course, machine gun seat players will need to be careful, as they are exposed to the elements. Fortunately, the quad seems to be quite fast. Also, with a good driver, squads will be able to easily eliminate the threats of terminids and automatons.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

As always, be sure to take this leak with a grain of salt. Indeed, things may change in Helldivers 2 before its official release.