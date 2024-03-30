A healthy woman now suffers kidney failure because of her shampoo

Most women have adopted a beauty routine and it is almost impossible to go without it. However, hair products are made up of many elements and some of them can be harmful to your health. This woman experienced kidney failure due to shampoo.

In general, the use of glyoxylic acid is associated with a risk of kidney failure due to the accumulation of calcium oxalate crystals in the kidneys. This claim is the result of a study conducted by researchers on a hair straightening product. In fact, the product suspected to be responsible was then tested on an animal Kidney dysfunction in women. Moreover, a young woman without good health Medical background He said he was suffering from kidney damage. We tell you more.

A controversial topic

A component in the dock

The National Assembly is in the middle of a debate on discrimination caused by hair products. However, studies conducted by scientists have shown that it has the presence of glycoxylic acid cosmetic products Dangerous to consumers and possibly carcinogenic. Indeed, this ingredient which is part of the formulation of shampoos, lotions and To straighten hair is harmful. Additionally, studies have found that it causes acute kidney failure. Although shampoo labels can be difficult to understand, it is recommended to check the ingredient list before purchasing.

The victim was identified

After testing the ingredient on animals, scientists confirmed that this product should be banned from the formulation of hair products. Moreover, they found a young 26-year-old woman in good health who had no one Medical historyBut who suffers Kidney injury. This victim experienced three stages of kidney failure within a year. Each stage was followed by his visit to the hairdresser for straightening. Additionally, kidney diseases have warning signs that are advised to be monitored Franceinfo.

Highlighted shadow areas

In an interview, Professor Emmanuel Letavernier who works at the Tenon Hospital and works inAid public Hôpitaux de Paris Talk about this study. Actually, the study was done on ten rats divided into two groups. was given to the first group Smoothing cream A dangerous ingredient and another gel that has no active product. The first subjects developed renal failure twenty-four hours later and, according to samples, all renal tubules contained calcium oxalate crystals.

spread to other countries

Similar cases in Israel

France isn’t the only country where hair products wreak havoc on the kidneys. Indeed, a study conducted by scientists in Israel showed that another twenty-six patients showed signs of kidney damage after a trip to the hairdresser. In addition, A Biopsy made it possible to detect the presence of crystals ofCalcium oxalate in the kidney. So it is important to stop using these products and boost the kidneys to avoid suffering from kidney failure.

A sensible but dangerous disease

Following the results of the study conducted by the researchers, a letter was sent to ANSES to inform them of the potential risk that glyoxylic acid presents to the kidneys. These scientists want all cosmetic products containing this ingredient withdrawn from the market. They also point out that renal failure is a sensible illness And that one misdiagnosis can lead to complications.

Ongoing investigation

The researchers do not intend to stop with this study. Additionally, they are planning another one soon, this time at a national level to study the risks of underdiagnosed kidney damage. Likewise, scientists urge people to pay special attention to such signs VomitFever, diarrhea or scalp irritation after a trip to the hair salon.