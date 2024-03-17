Sports

A group without Marquinhos and Asensio against Montpellier

This Sunday evening, PSG will face Montpellier as part of Matchday 26 of Ligue 1. The Parisians, who remain in three draws, will try to revive against a Montpellier team that is looking for a point to move away from the positions of the road blockers. For this meeting, Luis Enrique will be able to count on almost the entire group. Marco Asensio is still missing, as is Marquinhos.

For the rest, the Spanish coach will be able to count on these strong men from the last matches. Kylian Mbappé is obviously present, as are Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele. Randall Kolo Muani, who Didier Deschamps wants to play more often, is also in the group. Note that Keylor Navas is still not in the Parisian group.

