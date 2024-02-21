A girl died on a Florida beach when the sand swallowed her without warning

Two children aged 7 and 5 who fell into an open hole this Tuesday on a beach in Broward County (USA), north of Miami, were rescued and taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to do so. There was nothing to save the girl’s life. , local media reported.

The incident happened this afternoon at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Beach in southeast Florida, when two children apparently digging holes in the sand fell into a hole and became trapped.

The five-year-old girl died and the boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, said the Broward Police Department, which has not yet released the identities of the minors, local channel NBCMiami reported.

Police officers and doctors from the aforementioned county went to the scene after 3:16 pm local time (20:16 GMT), where a crowd of people could be seen next to the hole, according to images collected by a helicopter. Area cordoned off at this time.

In a video recorded by a witness, several bathers are seen digging in the sand, trying to reach and rescue children who have been swallowed by the earth.

Some witnesses told the media that the children made a hole while playing and it gave way and they fell inside.

EFE