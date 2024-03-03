A fresh demonstration by the opposition to demand an election date before April 2

In Senegal, the opposition has once again rallied to demand an election date before April 2. Several hundred demonstrators responded to the call of a new general protest front, Phippu. They also demanded the release of political detainees and dissident Osman Sonko.

With our correspondent in Dakar, Juliet Dubois

Demonstrators chanted “April 2 Terminus” or “Makey Damal”, “Makey Go Away”. For him, the President should respect the Constitution and leave power on this date which marks the end of his mandate. They reject the June 2 date proposed at the end of the national dialogue this week, as well as a possible interim. Mackey Cell.

The football field on which they gathered in Yoff was packed from 3pm, almost to capacity at the end. The fippu, which opened the exhibition, was created on Thursday. It brings together civil society coalitions, such as F24 or Ar Sunu Elections (“protect our elections” in Wolof) but also most of the 19 candidates approved by the Constitutional Council for the February 25 election.

” Mackey Sale, we can’t trust him anymore”

Among the demonstrators were those disillusioned with the Mackie sale, such as Eva Diouf. ” I am one of those who voted Mackie Sale in 2019 but it is something I deeply regret. It’s better that it goes away, that’s better “, she says today.

Even if Mackie Sale reaffirmed that he would step down on April 2, this was not enough to reassure Babakar Senkohor, a student. ” Makey sale, we can’t trust it anymore. This isn’t the first time he’s said “I’m leaving” and then ultimately doesn’t. What we need now are actions “, he exclaims.

For certain candidates like Dauda Nadiaye, it is still possible to organize elections in less than a month and during Ramadan. ” We are ready to leave the campaign days. Today is only March 2nd. If the election is held in a week, it is still possible “, he believes.

Among the demonstrators, were several Pastef activists who also demanded the release of their leader Osman Sonko as well as his right-hand man Basirou Diomaye Faye, who is a candidate in the election. Also, citizens came to demand the release of all other political detainees and supporters of other candidates such as Khalifa Sal or Anta Babakar Nogom.

Candidates there say they are ready to abandon their 20 days of campaigning and run a one-week express campaign so Senegalese can vote in March.