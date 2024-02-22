A French frigate once again shot down two hostile drones launched from Yemen

In a sign that they still have resources despite three series of joint attacks by the United States and Great Britain on their military bases in Yemen, the Houthi rebels (aligned with Iran) managed to shoot down another MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance). Drone American MQ-9A Reaper in less than three months. The Pentagon has confirmed that.

“An American MQ-9 was shot down or destroyed in the Red Sea off the coast of a part of Yemen controlled by the Houthis,” Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced on February 21. “Early indications are that it was shot down by a Houthi surface-to-air missile,” she added.

In addition, Yemeni rebels continue their attacks – almost unabated – on maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In recent days, they have targeted – and hit – several ships, including the bulk carriers Rubimar (which had to be abandoned by its crew), Navis Fortuna and Sea Champion.

However, on February 21, American forces deployed under the authority of US CENTCOM, Middle East and Central Asia Command launched new strikes against missile launchers and drones at the point used by the Houthis. And to explain that such actions “protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant ships.”

Just a few hours later, the Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a fire on another unidentified boat hit by at least one missile. Was it the MV Islander, a Palau-flagged cargo ship owned by the United Kingdom?

In any case, twenty-four hours after the latest American strike, the Houthis launched a wave of “suicide” drones (or remotely piloted munitions). The US According to CENTCOM, they were quickly identified as “likely to target” US Navy ships and coalition (Guardians of Prosperity) ships.

Feb. 22 Red Sea Update Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. (Sana time) on February 22, US aircraft and coalition warships shot down six Iranian-backed Houthi One-Way Attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea. The OWA UAV was identified by the US Central Command… pic.twitter.com/39ykkxv8RE — US Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 22, 2024

“Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. (Sana time) on February 22, US aircraft and coalition warships shot down six Houthi drones,” US CENTCOM said without providing further details.

Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Slars, commander of the Indian Ocean Maritime Zone (ALINDIEN) and French forces stationed in the United Arab Emirates (FFEAU), recently explained that the French Navy and the US Navy have agreed to “intelligent geographical distribution of efforts” and their information sharing. Do. Was the “coalition” ship mentioned by US Centcom French?

In any case, at the same time, a French Navy multi-mission frigate (FREMM), on patrol south of the Red Sea, detected two aerial drones “coming from Yemen” and “with dangerous maneuvers for itself”. for commercial traffic and partner navies,” the Armed Forces General Staff said. The French ship “then engaged and destroyed two combat drones,” he added. “These defensive actions contribute to regional maritime security, from the Suez Canal to the Strait of Hormuz, and to the protection of freedom of navigation in accordance with international law,” he concluded.

As a reminder, the French Navy has FREMM Languedoc and FREMM reinforced air defense capability Alsace. But no details were given as to who intercepted these two drones. We only know from broadcast images that Aster 15 surface-to-air missiles were used (see photo above).

This is the second time in forty-eight hours that the French Navy has shot down a drone launched from Yemen. On February 20, the Ministry of Armed Forces explained that two French frigates had detected and destroyed the devices “in their respective patrol zones in the Gulf of Aden and south of the Red Sea”. And to explain that this action “participated in the defense of freedom of navigation, the objective of Operation EUNAVFOR Aspides”, which had just been officially launched by the European Union. Note that the latest press release he just issued does not mention this.