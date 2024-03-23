A free download that will hook you before GTA 6!

when Grand Theft Auto VI Still a long way off, players are turning to its predecessor to pass the time. Fortunately for them, Grand Theft Auto 5.5 is a huge free download that breathes new life into the 2013 hit.

Last year saw the latest entry in the beloved Grand Theft Auto series celebrate its 10th anniversary, as well as a year that was highly anticipated. Grand Theft Auto VI Its first official trailer has arrived. With the next release scheduled for 2025, it will still be a while before we can run it. However, one modder has found a safe way to pass the time.

Take a look at the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI Down!

On Nexus Mods, from PC Gamers GTA V can get their hands on ‘Grand Theft Auto 5.5’, a mod that offers “better graphics, better weather, better driving, more cool cars to steal, more interesting events to take place, improved gangs, better bystanders, more interesting but simple Shootouts” adds. With improved police, all sprinkled with added realism and immersion.”

As you can see, this mod will add many new features and improvements to the base game. Not only will the graphics be improved to include more reflections, increased render distance, improvements to the weather system and more, but it will also bring numerous changes to the vehicles.

Vehicles will be better controlled and traffic changes mean faster AI drivers, a variety of taxis to match Los Angeles, and an overall increase in traffic to make rush hour more chaotic. Moder described “intricate, handcrafted traffic systems around the world, integrating day and night cycles with heavy rush-hour traffic, quiet residential streets with lots of parked cars at night.”

Police and gang activity has been overhauled with mod 5.5, with gangs occupying parts of the city at night and more police actively patrolling the streets. It will be more difficult to evade the police and they will be more likely to carry different types of weapons. On the other hand, gunfights will often break out between gang members and these members will now have a complex system of relationships.