A foldable iPhone isn’t coming anytime soon, a leak suggests its release date

While rival manufacturers have been offering foldable smartphones for a long time, Apple has decided to bide its time. According to a new leak, the iPhone Fold won’t be released until early 2027. If so, the manufacturer would be breaking with a firmly anchored tradition.

Samsung, Motorola, Honor, Huawei… the foldable smartphone market is already pretty well populated. But one famous manufacturer is still missing: Apple. Such a model is indeed in the company’s pipeline. But the Apple brand wants to take its time before launching its iPhone Fold into the deep end. While The Elec is counting on a launch between 2026 and 2027, Alpha Biz has just revealed a more restrictive release window.

Citing a source close to Apple, South Korean media confirm that the first foldable iPhone will be launched in early 2027. If the information turns out to be accurate, Apple will be breaking with a firmly entrenched tradition. Apart from the SE series, the manufacturer tends to release its new flagships in the second half of the year, usually around September.

When will the first foldable iPhone be released?

A few months ago, a South Korean publication mentioned a late 2026 launch. A late release that will allow “To integrate the most advanced technologies”. For its part, leaker tech_rev has just revealed Apple’s roadmap to 2027. The informant assures that the foldable iPhone will be released in 2026. This will be before the arrival of the foldable iPad, expected in 2027.

So these various rumors tend towards a launch between 2026 and 2027. However, we must keep in mind that this distant release window can change at any time. For the moment, no significant information has been revealed on the technical sheet of the future foldable smartphone. As always, Apple must make sure to innovate to stand out from the competition.

In the meantime, the manufacturer will continue to be criticized by its main competitors. In late December 2022, Samsung released an ad spot specifically mocking Apple and its non-existent foldable iPhone.

