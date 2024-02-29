A draw for the quarter-finals with Lorraine Derby!

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

We know the program! This Thursday, February 29, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the quarter-finals of the Gambardella Cup as well as the pre-draw for the semi-finals. In the event, the Lorraine derby between AS Nancy Lorraine, the only regional resident still running, and FC Metz. As a reminder, these four matches will be held on Sunday, March 31, while the semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 4. Finally, the final will be held on Saturday, May 25 at a stadium that is yet to be decided.

Quarter Final Draw

Match 1 – ESTAC Troyes (1) – Toulouse FC (1)

Match 2 – AS Nancy Loren (2) – FC Metz (1)

Match 3 – Stade de Reims (1) – Stade Brestois (1)

Match 4 – Stade Rennais (1) – Olympique de Marseille (1)

Pre-draw for semi-finals

– Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

– Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 1