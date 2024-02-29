Sports

A draw for the quarter-finals with Lorraine Derby!

Photo of Admin Admin59 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

We know the program! This Thursday, February 29, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the quarter-finals of the Gambardella Cup as well as the pre-draw for the semi-finals. In the event, the Lorraine derby between AS Nancy Lorraine, the only regional resident still running, and FC Metz. As a reminder, these four matches will be held on Sunday, March 31, while the semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 4. Finally, the final will be held on Saturday, May 25 at a stadium that is yet to be decided.

Quarter Final Draw

Match 1 – ESTAC Troyes (1) – Toulouse FC (1)

Match 2 – AS Nancy Loren (2) – FC Metz (1)

Match 3 – Stade de Reims (1) – Stade Brestois (1)

Match 4 – Stade Rennais (1) – Olympique de Marseille (1)

Pre-draw for semi-finals

– Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

– Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 1

In sum

We know the program! This Thursday, February 29, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the quarter-finals of the Gambardella Cup as well as the pre-draw for the semi-finals. As a reminder, these four matches will be held on Sunday, March 31, while the semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 4.

Florian Cermez

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin59 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mercato – OM: Longoria tries move to Ligue 1, cash is the answer

January 18, 2024

Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78

January 8, 2024

Former New York Yankees Gary Sheffield said in 2004 that “they were lucky”.

January 5, 2024

Signed a pledge from the Mexican National Team

January 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button