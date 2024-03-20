A device placed in a bra can soon detect tumors

The device can detect only 2 mm in size using electric current. To do this, it will capture the evolution of the breast tissue, which thickens when the tumor takes hold. The data collected by the device will then be transmitted to the bra owner’s smartphone, but also to health professionals.

Clinical trials will be conducted

“We open the door to alternative breast cancer screening that can be conducted in the comfort of the patient’s home,” Dr. Yang Wei, an expert in electronic textiles said. He adds that the device “will save essential hospital resources while providing a viable solution for detecting early signs of cancer”.

On the same subject World Cancer Day: Screening, a public health issue 1 million additional screenings in 2025. This is the goal set by the National Cancer Institute and Health Insurance as we approach World Cancer Day on February 4. The two organizations are calling for general consolidation after 433,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in France each year and 157,000 people die from it. In this context, screening for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer is a public health issue. It makes it possible to detect these cancers as early as possible, before symptoms appear, even before the cancer appears in the case of colorectal cancer and cervical cancer.

The aim is also to better understand the development of tumors and promote faster detection. According to Public Health France, in 2023, 61,214 new cases were detected. It is the most common cancer in women.