A deplorable act against immigrants in San Diego will cause the cessation of a great benefit

a Temporary Migrant Reception Center in San Diego, Californiawhich has provided essential services to thousands of people arriving in the region in recent months, May close earlier than expected This same week.

Especially in recent weeks, the large number of immigrants who have passed through the place, Resources allocated to the site have been exhausted Which may close a month earlier than planned.

“As the number of migrants arriving at the center has increased significantly in recent weeks, Our limited resources are stretched to the limit“, said Kathy Lambor, the president of SBCS, the nonprofit organization that operates the center.





s CountySan Diego allocated $6 million To support the growing number of incoming migrants The border between the United States and Mexico and who have been released into the community by the Border Patrol. Officials estimate that since September they have almost arrived 100 thousand immigrants in the regionMany of them requested asylum.

Funds have helped offer welcome centers like San Diego Services like transportation, food and internet for immigrants arrivals in the region, but funding for these locations was expected to last until the end of March.



Migrants at a bus stop in San Diego Bloomberg via Getty Images

“When we accepted the challenge of this work in October of last year, we knew two things: it spoke to the heart of our mission and it It was for a limited time. We look forward to continuing to work with the county and our partners Identify additional resources to keep the center openpreventing hundreds of people every day from being stranded in San Diego without the support they need to continue their journey,” said Lambo.

Reception centers face closure and abandonment of migrants

Now since the earlier-than-planned closures of reception centers have confused their managers Faced with the problem of knowing what to do with the migrants That comes and if many end up on the streets of San Diego.

“The problem here is that The funds were expected to last until the end of March. “We have to figure out how to respond and make sure people aren’t left without information and resources,” he said. Pedro RiosDirector of the US-Mexico Border of the American Friends Service Committee.

Before these centers were opened, migrants arriving at the border had to wait outside for hours Border Patrol Select it for processing. Later, the agency transported them to public transport stations.

But even though these places were built, Petrilla refused to take the migrants to these places, so buses had to be hired to take them to the centers.

Border Patrol in the San Diego sector 24,709 migrants were detained in JanuaryWhile last December there were 34,372, which was a modest decline considering the time of year.



Border Patrol detains immigrants AFP via Getty Images

They demand the intervention of the federal government

Jim DesmondCounty Board Supervisor, Federal government intervention was sought Given the increase in the number of immigrants coming to the region, the cost of meeting their needs has increased as the number increases.

Desmond also lit up Homelessness is a serious problem in San Diego And it could increase with the arrival of thousands of immigrants and the disappearance of reception centers.

“This failure falls squarely on the federal government. Initially we received 300 to 400 immigrants per day, but Now we are looking at between 800 and 900. As more money was spent, the number of immigrants increased,” Desmond said in a statement.

“We are already dealing with a serious homelessness problem, And the influx of thousands of people into our streets will only exacerbate this crisis,” he added.