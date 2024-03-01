A conflict between Rockstar and its developers threatens the game’s release

GTA 6’s developers are in conflict with Rockstar’s management, who have decided to end teleworking. Management cites productivity reasons, while employees see it as potential compensation for crisis. This conflict may well threaten the release of the game.

Bloomberg reported this Thursday, February 29, that Rockstar has made a radical decision to release GTA 6 on time and avoid leaks: an end to teleworking and a return to the developers’ offices. For studio director Jennifer Kolbe, this face-to-face return to Rockstar “Well positioned to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality we know is in demand. An opinion that is not shared by his employees.

Rockstar North employees criticize end of teleworking

Those primarily concerned are not happy with this decision, far from it. GTA 6 is developed primarily by Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland, and with more jokes by other Rockstar studios around the world. there Independent Trade Union of Great BritainThe union, which represents Rockstar North employees and all workers in the UK games industry, has officially protested.

The union has published evidence from developers warning that the end of teleworking will significantly affect their well-being. In the pages of IGN, others testify on condition of anonymity. One of them suggests that teleworking “A lifeline for many of us“, adding that Rockstar “Rethink your careless decisions and connect with your staff” to find a solution.

GTA 6 developers fear shortage again

Fear of retaliation from others crunch. This practice of pressuring employees before a game’s release to deliver on time has been criticized in the video game industry in recent years. This often leads to impossible working hours. Thus, another employee revealed on condition of anonymity that he fears that employees “Working late in the office“, which would mean that they would no longer be able to”Spend time with their family“

On X (Twitter), many developers from other studios stand in solidarity with their Rockstar colleagues. The decision to end some teleworking “Nonsense“For others, it’s also a hidden layoff plan.” The title should be Developer Sugar Punch Studios comments “Rockstar is laying off all remote workers.” Indeed, only remote employees face an ultimatum: move to Edinburgh or resign.

Jennifer Kolbe’s statements echo those of Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick. The manager assured that Rockstar had a motive “perfection” for GTA 6. “When we think we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game”, the manager explained. At the expense of the well-being of its employees? Especially since this conflict could jeopardize the release of the game…