A collective accuses Carrefour of “profiting from the Israeli colonization of Palestine”.

About ten members of the Collective for a Just and Lasting Peace gathered in front of Carrefour City on Place Saint-Projet in Bordeaux this Saturday, February 24, to “condemn Carrefour’s involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. With Palestinian flags on their shoulders or dressed in red , they distributed leaflets to passers-by on rue Sainte-Catherine to warn of the sale of the brand’s products in Yenot Bitan stores, “including the eight in the settlements,” assured the group. . “We also condemn the fact that Carrefour is killing Israeli soldiers handing out free meals,” complains André Rousseau, president of the group’s Gironde branch. He calls for a boycott of the group’s stores.

When questioned, the French brand assures that it is “in no way involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”. “The group does not have any activity in Israel as it is a franchise agreement used by an independent company. Let us clarify that this agreement excludes the presence of stores in occupied territories. Across the Middle East, our franchise partners share the same principle of political neutrality and providing support to civilian populations, including Gaza, through the Red Crescent,” replied Carrefour.

Agreement with Bank

In March 2022, the French group signed a franchise agreement with the Israeli company Electra Consumer Products and its subsidiary Yenot Bitan to enter the Israeli market. Some pro-Palestinian organizations claim that Carrefour brand products were found on the shelves of Yenot Bitan supermarkets in the occupied territories. Members of the collective thus believe that the brand “benefits from the Israeli colonization of Palestine”.

In demanding the recognition of the State of Palestine, they also point to the agreement between Carrefour and Hapoalim Bank, which is classified by the UN in the list of companies involved in economic activities in the settlements.