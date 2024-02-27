A club member’s strong belief in the gazette

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

In two wins against Montpellier after Shakhtar, Jean-Louis Gasset got OM back on track, giving them confidence ahead of the upcoming games. Above all, the former Ivory Coast coach succeeded in what was expected of him, which was to find the psychological lever to make the locker room feel better. Provence noted a strong gesture from the Marseille coach for Iliman Ndiaye, who responded with a big match against Montpellier.

Marks his paternalistic side

And more generally, within OM, we are completely fascinated by the paternalistic management of new coaches. A member of the club is really excited about it. “It goes beyond the boys, impresses them with something. He knows football very well and has this soothsaying side that tells you what’s going to happen. In any case, it will not leave you indifferent to this paternalistic, reassuring side. Despite age differences and codes, it speaks to all generations. It is a strength. And that is his method. Kindness, professionalism, trust are the words that best describe him and he manages to balance all these well. In a word, it unites,” assures the source.