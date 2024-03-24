A class X1.1 solar storm will hit Earth: France hit “next night”, experts warn

“Circumstances may be favorable.” Northern lights can be seen.

What if something extremely rare happened the night before? In any case, this is what some sky watchers agree on for the night of Sunday, March 24.

Indeed, Space Weather, a space meteorologist at the American Oceanic and Atmospheric Observation Agency (NOAA), announced this Saturday evening: a Class X1.1 solar storm (The highest) was observed on Friday March 23 and is heading straight for Earth.

“Conditions May Be Favorable”

Consequently, this can in turn trigger a coronal mass ejection (CME). A geomagnetic storm “Moderate” storm this Sunday on the planet, but “Class G3 (Strong)” This Monday March 25.

Translation? If predictions regarding possible radio disturbances are rather optimistic, on the other hand, Northern Lights can be observed. At all extraordinary latitudes. Guillaume Sachet, meteorologist, on X (ex-Twitter): “Conditions could be favorable for seeing #Northernlights in #France soon, especially for those in the north who will benefit from sunny spells”.

A hypothesis confirmed by astrophotographer Valentin Severin at France 3 Grand Est. “They can come next night, March 24 to 25”. Around 3 or 4 am