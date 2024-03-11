A British study shows the ideal walking speed for weight loss

Walking is often underrated when it comes to rapid weight loss, but a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that The speed at which you walk can make a real difference. If we knew that walking was a key ally in our weight loss, we didn’t realize that little tips could help us optimize our results. This does not mean that only speed is important. Any walk is better than no walk at all, though Over short distances and at a leisurely pace. Here’s how to optimize your walking, which is becoming essential to our health routine.

What about the importance of walking pace?

Research suggests that the speed at which you walk can have a significant impact on your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Brisk walking, defined as a speed of 4 km/h, may reduce the risk. Type 2 diabetes 24% Compared to slow walking. In addition, A Speed ​​above 6 km/hr you can Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes By about 40%. While many people focus on the distance covered during their walking sessions, this study highlights the importance of intensity. It is necessary to favor walking Faster and more dynamic To maximize health benefits, including weight loss and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Benefits of walking

In addition to its effects on weight loss, regular walking has many other health benefits. For example, numerous studies have shown over the years that Walk just 15 minutes a day, five days a week, Strengthens the immune system And helps fight sugar cravings. More recent studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine have also shown that short bursts of 20 to 25 minutes of intense activity can help increase longevity. Additionally, a 2023 study published in the journal Atherosclerosis found that Walk the stairs five times a day. or about 50 steps, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%. In addition, walking is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, even at more modest steps per day.

How to incorporate walking into your daily routine

The good news is that walking can be easily integrated into your daily life, even if it’s indoors Walk after mealin Take the stairs instead of taking the elevatoror by making Take regular walks around your neighborhood. The key is to prioritize regular physical activity and take a holistic approach to health and wellness. In short, walking can be a A powerful tool for rapid weight loss and improve your overall health. By adopting an active approach and walking at a brisk pace, you can not only burn calories, but also reduce the risk of developing various chronic diseases. So, put on your walking shoes and get going for better health and a slimmer body.