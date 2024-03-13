“A box of Dufalgan costs less than a baguette”: According to UPSA, the drug “made in France” is not worth the price

necessary

The selling price of UPSA’s medicines does not reflect their manufacturing efforts. The president of the Cloverleaf brand invites the elected officials of Lot-et-Gironne to gather so that “Made in France” is finally recognized.

“A box of Duffalgan costs less than a baguette.” The comment strikes the mind. It has been signed by UPSA’s Market Access Director Laure Lechertier. It reflects the public appeal launched this Wednesday by Isabel van Ryke.

In front of an audience of elected officials gathered for the inauguration of the commissioning of the photovoltaic shade structure in the parking lot of the passage site and the presentation of the France 2030 winning prize (our box), President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Clover Brand regretted that “Made in France” medicine was not given its due. Price not validated. Especially when it’s “greener”. The selling price should include production costs.

She recalled that UPSA sells a box of Duffalgan for 76 euro cents. It costs €2.18 in pharmacies. She invited the elected officials of Lot-et-Geronne to come together to change public policies.

Territorial Footprint and Health Sovereignty

The largest private employer in Lot-et-Garonne, the company brings together more than 1,600 employees. It generates 3,500 indirect jobs in France. “We never gave in to the sirens of relocation,” says Isabel van Ryke. UPSA now achieves €500 million in turnover, i.e. €100 million more than in 2021. It exports about 40% of its international volume from Agen every year. He increased his production capacity. Finally, paracetamol will be tricolor in 2026, with the replacement of the active ingredient with alchemist sequences.

The UPSA boss is surprised that, in the context of health sovereignty, the regional footprint criteria is not being considered at present. Especially since this question of regional footprint is being voted on in the Social Security Credit Act in 2022. This law does not apply to mature products today.

“We choose Made in France, we must be profitable in France,” underlines Laure Lechertier. “UPSA’s competitors are globalizing their products,” underlined CCI 47 President Frederic Pechevy. “So they have lower labor costs and lower production costs.”

Meeting with Ministers

For Jean Dionis, mayor of Agen and elected to the regional council, the topic is the sharing of added value between industrialists, distributors and community pharmacists. “There are political choices to be made. The distribution of surplus value must be more favorable to the industrialist than it is today.” For the dynamics desired by Isabel van Ryke to be effective, she calls for enhancing the general culture of elected officials at UPSA, on products, their production, etc. “UPSA’s university elected officials,” he said solemnly.

For his part, MP Michelle Lauzana suggests that the Committee on Health Policy Evaluation (CEPS) determine the price of drugs. It looks at effectiveness, the service provided but not the industrial side for adults, i.e. older drugs. “In CEPS,” he explains, “there are all the payers (Social Security, MSA, mutual insurance). They have the most economic view of the cost possible.” He is organizing a meeting between the ministers and Isabel van Ryke.

From left to right: Jean Dionis, Maud Carruhel, Isabelle van Ryke, Daniel Barnier, Frédéric Pechevy, Francis Garcia

DDM – Morad Cherchari

