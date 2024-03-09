A Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway after landing at a Texas airport

The NTSB and FAA are looking for answers after a United Airlines plane landed on grass at George W. Bush Airport. Credit: Twitter



In an unusual event in George Bush International Airport in HoustonA United Airlines plane, arriving from Texas Memphis, Tennessee, derailed and got stuck in the grass on Friday morning. Flight 2477, operated by A Boeing 737 Max 8It was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members who, fortunately, were not injured after the incident.

Authorities including National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) And Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)An investigation has been started to clarify the causes of the incident.

This incident happened around 8, when airplane He was trying to go through one of the terminal’s boarding gates. Witnesses at the scene shared videos showing the plane tilting to one side, with one wing dangerously close to the ground. United Airlines has expressed a commitment to co-operate with the investigation, saying: “We will work together NTSBThe FAA And Boeing To understand what happened.”

One of the passengers, Mike AllardA shepherd from The new Kenny, Texashe said Associated Press Hearing a “loud bang” after landing, before the plane tilted, surprised everyone on board.

“It looked like we were taking a turn. The plane was going a little too fast and it skidded,” shared Allard, who had to relinquish his duties due to the incident. “I’m thankful that everyone is okay. I believe God was with us and protected us,” he added.

Fox Business Reported that, despite the incident, operations in George Bush International Airport They continued without interruption. United Airlines highlighted the efficiency of its crew in disembarking all passengers safely and began efforts to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible.

This incident has been added to another incident related to United Airlines Happened recently. A flight of the same airline from which it is travelling Houston To Fort MyersIn Florida, it had to turn back for an emergency landing the previous Monday due to engine problems.

The incident was highly publicized, as flames were seen shooting from one of the engines, while a crew member reassured passengers through the plane’s public address system.

These incidents highlight the importance of safety procedures and maintenance practices in commercial aviation, as well as the need for thorough investigations to prevent future incidents. United Airlines It has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the well-being of its passengers and crew while cooperating with authorities to clarify the circumstances of both incidents.

(With information from The Associated Press and Fox Business)