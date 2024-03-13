A billionaire drowned in his Model X, the fault of its unbreakable windows?

Angela Chao was in her Tesla Model X when, following a wrong maneuver, she found herself in the water. The billionaire eventually died after drowning in a vehicle whose windows were supposed to be unbreakable.

Angela Chao, an American billionaire, drowned in her Tesla that ended up in a body of water

The woman was in a Model X with windows reputed to be unbreakable

If the check does not indicate it, it is possible that it finds itself blocked by this window

Tesla is very popular among electric car enthusiasts but that doesn’t prevent accidents like the sudden fire in the Model Y in France. The manufacturer is particularly famous For its unbreakable window And unfortunately, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, they would have caused the death of American billionaire, Angela Chao.

American businesswoman plunged into her Tesla model

That Sunday, February 11, Angela Chao’s lifeless body was found in Johnson City, Texas. She was a business woman In his Tesla model. According to the inquiry on March 8, she used to drop friends at the guest house of her property. Angela Chao found herself in the water while returning to her main residence in an electric car around 11:50 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m., the billionaire called a friend at the guest house to explain to her that she had mistakenly overturned and was in the water. Trapped in the vehicle with its reportedly unbreakable windows, Angela Chao was discovered by emergency services who rushed to extricate her from the Tesla Model X to revive her. unfortunately, The merchant died. No autopsy will be conducted as according to preliminary findings, it was a minor accident.

Tesla Model X’s windows are unbreakable

When you are in a submerged car, it is recommended that you do not open the doors as the water pressure renders them inoperable. We must break Side window with blunt object, more specifically the corners which are the weak points. Except as Ouest-France reminds us, an American Automobile Association study shows That Tesla Model X windows are impossible to break from the inside in case of immersion due to their resistance and water pressure.

Was Angela Chao unable to escape from the passenger compartment of her car? She could have been saved If his electric car windows were breakable ? It would be impossible to know, especially since there is no indication that she tried to do so. But the question still arises.

