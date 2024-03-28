A beautiful message from Alexis Sanchez to OM and the Marseille public

Brilliant last season at OM, Alexis Sanchez has been tipped to return to the Velodrome on Tuesday for the friendly between France and Chile (3-2). The one who plays for Inter today sent a great message to the Marseille public.

He obviously would have loved to score in his old garden. For his big return to Marseille, Alexis Sánchez remained calm during Chile’s loss to the France team (3-2) in a friendly on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your love”

If he did not find fault, the number 10 gave a serious copy, and in the velodrome sequence was able to find a conductor who lit up Ligue 1 with his talent last season. Returning to Inter this summer after just one year in France, Sánchez left behind great memories in the city of Marseille.

The public did not fail to warmly welcome “Nino Maravilla”, as a sign of gratitude for his goals, of course, but also for the spirit of sacrifice he had displayed under Igor Tudor’s command.

Proof that he was also marked by his time at Marseille, Sanchez posted a message on his social networks this Wednesday to express his gratitude. “Happy to play home again. Thank you for your love. Thank you Marseille. Go Om,” he wrote.

Sanchez, who scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances last season, is experiencing a more complicated exercise at Inter, where he must be content with a substitute role. Restricted by competition from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, he has found the net just three times in 26 appearances.