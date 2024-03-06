A 78-year-old woman has won a million-dollar lawsuit against police who mistakenly raided her home following a plea.

A misunderstanding of the location provided by the app leads to dramatic police action and significant compensation for the person affected by the mistake. (Denver Police Department)

In a landmark ruling, a woman from Denver, Ruby Johnson78, was awarded $3.76 million in restitution after his home was wrongly raided by the team. SWAT of the police, in an unprecedented incident that violated their constitutional rights. This decision shows before and after how police action is conducted in Colorado.

CBS News shows the raid, which took place on January 4, 2022, at Johnson’s home in the neighborhood. MontbelloBased on incorrect data provided by the application find my No Manzana.

Authorities believe they were after several weapons and a stolen truck. iPhoneexecuted a search warrant without reasonable probable cause, which led to Johnson, A Retired from the United States Postal Service and grandmother, to live out moments of misery in only a bathrobe in the intimidating presence of one. Swat team in his garden.

application find my From Apple, which was used to track stolen phones, it was criticized for its lack of accuracy in providing only an approximate location, which was not properly taken into account by the company. Detective Gary Stabe While obtaining a search warrant. Associated Press He highlighted that this fact exposes the flaws in the use of technological tools in police operations.

“The Colorado Constitution requires that a search warrant be based on probable cause supported by a written affidavit,” the court said. American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado (ACLU)Emphasizes the importance of protecting the privacy and rights of individuals against arbitrary police action.

The jury, in awarding damages, broke the damages down into $1.26 million in compensatory damages and $2.5 million in punitive damages, with Denver is the entity responsible for paying the amount. Additionally, it was established that Staab and Sgt. Gregory BucciAlso involved, they may have to contribute up to $25,000 if they are found to have acted in bad faith in a separate lawsuit.

Detective Gary Stabe and Sergeant Gregory Buskey face legal consequences following a successful lawsuit accusing them of wrongfully entering Ruby Johnson’s residence. (Denver Police Department)

Curiously, an internal review of the incidents by the police department did not result in any formal discipline for the officers involved, who remain in their positions. The result opens up a debate on accountability and internal review practices in police forces.

demand supported by ACLU, was made possible by a recent legislative change that allows people to sue police officers for violating state constitutional rights. Before this law, victims of police misconduct had to turn to federal courts, where the doctrine of qualified immunity often protects officers, including police officers, from being sued for actions taken in the course of their duties.

This case not only represents a significant victory for Ruby Johnson, but also sets an important precedent in the fight for meaningful police reform and respect for civil rights. The proper use of technology by authorities and the need to carefully verify information before taking aggressive action have been important lessons to follow after this trial.

(With information from NBC News, CBS News and AP News)